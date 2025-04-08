PFA Discards 2000 Substandard Ice Pops
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Tuesday to have destroyed 2,000
substandard Kulfis (ice pops) and imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on the owner
of the unit.
In a crackdown, a PFA team led by Director Operations South Zubair Ahmed
Ejaz raided at an ice pops manufacturing unit located at Al-Jilan Town on Suraj
Kund Road Multan and seized starch, harmful chemicals, and banned substances
in the preparation of ice pops.
The team also found production area unhygienic
and infested with insects, and lacking proper cleanliness measures.
The PFA team destroyed 2,000 substandard kulfis and imposed fine on the owner.
