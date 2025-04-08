PFA discards 2000 substandard ice pops

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Tuesday to have destroyed 2,000

substandard Kulfis (ice pops) and imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on the owner

of the unit.

In a crackdown, a PFA team led by Director Operations South Zubair Ahmed

Ejaz raided at an ice pops manufacturing unit located at Al-Jilan Town on Suraj

Kund Road Multan and seized starch, harmful chemicals, and banned substances

in the preparation of ice pops.

The team also found production area unhygienic

and infested with insects, and lacking proper cleanliness measures.

The PFA team destroyed 2,000 substandard kulfis and imposed fine on the owner.