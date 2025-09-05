PFA discards 200kg substandard meat:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Sargodha on Friday carried out an operation against a meat supplier in Jhal Chakian, discarding 200 kilograms of substandard meat.

According to PFA officials, Deputy Director Shehbaz Sarwar along with inspection teams supervised the action during which a veterinary doctor examined the stock and declared it unfit for human consumption.

The meat was immediately destroyed on the spot, while a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the supplier at the local police station.

The PFA urged citizens to report complaints related to food safety on helpline 1223.