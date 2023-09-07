PFA discards 25-ton adulterated food products

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 25,000kg (25-ton) of substandard and adulterated food items worth millions of rupees as per eco-friendly policy at the solid waste dumping site of Lahore Waste Management Company.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar monitored the dumping process of all confiscated material that was taken into possession during different raids.

The PFA discarded 15,000 litres of carbonated drinks; 6,000 expired food products; 2,000kg of prohibited gutka; 4,700 empty bottles, 60kg of artificial flavours and fake labeling.

He said that all confiscated material was discarded by keeping in view the protection of environment. He said that consumption of adulterated carbonated drinks, gutka and substandard edibles is injurious to human health.

There is a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeiters in the food business, he said, adding that the PFA was utilizing all available resources to eliminate adulteration across the province. It is the utmost priority of PFA to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food as well as to make successful the 'Healthy Punjab' mission, he added.