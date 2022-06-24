PFA discards 2,500-kg unhygienic meat

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 2,500-kg unhygienic meat during a raid at the Bakar Mandi (animal market) of the provincial metropolis, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 2,500-kg unhygienic meat during a raid at the Bakar Mandi (animal market) of the provincial metropolis, here on Friday.

Also, a meat safety team of the PFA lodged a case against the owner of Asif Chiller Store for storing meat of sick animals.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the meat had been marked with fake stamps of a veterinarian and was to be sold in the market. He said that butchers could sell only approved meat of animals.

The team also found waste and filth in the store room during the raid, he said.

He urged people to always buy fresh meat from an authentic and reliable butcher rather than buying stored meat. He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and inform the PFA in case of any suspicious activity related to food.