PFA discards 25,000kg fungus-infested pickle, 500kg industrial salt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 25,000kg fungus-infested pickle and 500kg harmful industrial salt during a raid on pickle factory on Narang Road.

A First Information Report (FIR) has also been lodged at the nearest police station against the owner of the unit for violating the law. The raid was led by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.

He said that the factory was established in the under-construction building to deceive the authority, but the vigilance cell traced it out after day and night hectic efforts and ruined their unholy ambitions.

Asim Javaid said the authority took action against the pickle manufacturing unit after recovering thousands of kilograms of fungus-infested pickle while it was being packed in an attractive packing.

He said that hazardous chemicals and industrial salt were being used during the process of drenching the inferior quality vegetable and fruit in vinegar and oil.

Further, substandard and harmful pickles of mango, carrot, and green chilies were stored in sacks and other ways without taking food safety measures defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He added that the raiding team also witnessed an open drainage system, a dirty floor, mud, an abundance of insects and cigarette butts in the processing area during the inspection of the pickle unit. Apart from that, the food business operator failed to present the medicals of workers and other necessary record to the raiding team.

The use of prohibited and excessive ingredients in food preparation can cause stomach and liver diseases, the PFA DG said.

He said citizens can contact PFA on its helpline 1223 for food-related complaints or suggestions. Food business operators (FBOs) must adopt and follow the PFA's law otherwise, strict action will be taken against violators, he said.