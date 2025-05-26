Open Menu

PFA Discards 2,500kg Substandard Tea, Lodges FIR Against Unit

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 10:22 PM

Enforcement team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a tea processing unit and lodged an FIR over the illegal trade of substandard tea in the Rajputan Rohi Nala area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Enforcement team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a tea processing unit and lodged an FIR over the illegal trade of substandard tea in the Rajputan Rohi Nala area.

Operation was conducted under the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed. During the raid, the team caught the accused red-handed, discarded 2,500kg of hazardous tea and sealed the premises.

The Director General said that the tea failed on the spot quality tests and was being repackaged in branded labels for sale. He added that the unit was operating under extremely poor hygiene and storage conditions.

He said that PFA is actively cracking down on adulteration and fraud mafias across the province, and strict legal actions are being taken against violators. Operations are underway in various areas to eliminate such threats to public health.

