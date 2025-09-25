PFA Discards 250kg Unhygienic Meat
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:36 PM
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 250 kilograms of substandard and unhygienic meat during an operation in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
According to Director General Food Authority South Punjab, Muhammad Asim Javed, the Food Safety Team intercepted a loader rickshaw carrying foul-smelling and discolored meat.
Following inspection, a veterinary doctor declared the meat extremely harmful to human health, after which it was immediately disposed of on the spot.
DG Asim Javed said that strict monitoring was underway at entry and exit points of cities to prevent the supply of unsafe meat.
He further urged the public to assist the authority by reporting such illegal activities through the helpline 1223.
APP/shn
