Open Menu

PFA Discards 250kg Unhygienic Meat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 07:36 PM

PFA discards 250kg unhygienic meat

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 250 kilograms of substandard and unhygienic meat during an operation in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 250 kilograms of substandard and unhygienic meat during an operation in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to Director General Food Authority South Punjab, Muhammad Asim Javed, the Food Safety Team intercepted a loader rickshaw carrying foul-smelling and discolored meat.

Following inspection, a veterinary doctor declared the meat extremely harmful to human health, after which it was immediately disposed of on the spot.

DG Asim Javed said that strict monitoring was underway at entry and exit points of cities to prevent the supply of unsafe meat.

He further urged the public to assist the authority by reporting such illegal activities through the helpline 1223.

APP/shn

Recent Stories

LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allotte ..

LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allottees of 4 blocks

2 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio camp ..

DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 Urdu book 'Zindagi' by Khurram Asghar launched

Urdu book 'Zindagi' by Khurram Asghar launched

2 minutes ago
 IHC directs Deputy Commissioner to fill vacant pos ..

IHC directs Deputy Commissioner to fill vacant posts at Patwar Circle

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan to represent Pakistan at 14th CPEC JCC meeti ..

Ahsan to represent Pakistan at 14th CPEC JCC meeting on Friday

2 minutes ago
 Martyred inspector paid tribute on death anniversa ..

Martyred inspector paid tribute on death anniversary

10 minutes ago
Uzbek President meets compatriots and fellows of � ..

Uzbek President meets compatriots and fellows of “El Yurt Umidi” foundation ..

11 minutes ago
 Surgeries to begin at Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Cent ..

Surgeries to begin at Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Murree next week: minister

11 minutes ago
 Three held for illegal Falcon hunting

Three held for illegal Falcon hunting

11 minutes ago
 227th Urs: three day celebrations of Hazrat Waris ..

227th Urs: three day celebrations of Hazrat Waris Shah conclude

11 minutes ago
 Quetta authorities urges scientific approach to ur ..

Quetta authorities urges scientific approach to urban challenges, warn of loomin ..

6 minutes ago
 Court seeks answer on blockage of Pakistan Tehreek ..

Court seeks answer on blockage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati pa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan