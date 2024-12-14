PFA discards 2,700-litre substandard milk

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams conducted a checkpoint operation on Bahawalpur Bypass,testing over 6,000 litres of milk,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,during the milk quality test,2,700 litres of substandard milk was discarded,imposing fine of Rs.40,000 on two suppliers.

Director General Operations Zubair Ijaz said milk was found substandard during checking through lacto-scan machine.Traces of chemicals,water and white powder were witnessed into the mixture being sold in the name of milk was discarded on the spot.

He added that Punjab Food Authority’s top priority to ensuring the delivery of pure milk to the public.