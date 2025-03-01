PFA Discards 2700 Litres Adulterated Milk
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Saturday discarded 2700 litres of adulterated milk.
On this occasion, DG Food Authority Asim Javed with PFA teams conducted raids to ensure provision of unadulterated milk to masses and checked 19 milk supply vehicles at Muzaffargarh road.
The samples of four vehicles were declared failed.
Upon confirming adulteration,hundreds of liters of adulterated milk was destroyed and the suppliers were fined Rs. 12,000.
The inspection revealed a lack of natural ingredients and water adulteration in the milk.
DG PFA urged the citizens to contact the PFA helpline 1223 In case of any complaints.
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per litre for fortnight
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match agai ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 2700 litres adulterated milk3 minutes ago
-
Dumper-Rickshaw crash in Karachi, one killed, 2 injured23 minutes ago
-
Two accused apprehended,stolen goods recovered23 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures in city53 minutes ago
-
DC visits Nigehbaan Sweet Home in DIKhan1 hour ago
-
Chairman Kashmir Council-EU urges action against India's drone-based human rights abuses1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Police deploys 3,300 officers for foolproof Ramazan security1 hour ago
-
Al-Fateh group wins AIOU Employees' elections2 hours ago
-
2 killed, 5 injured in tractor trolley-truck collision in Faisalabad road2 hours ago
-
Maritime industry to play key role in Pakistan's economic growth, says federal secretary2 hours ago
-
Diabetologist warns patients to be cautious during Ramzan fasting2 hours ago
-
Ramadan arrival sparks shopping frenzy at grocery stores: report2 hours ago