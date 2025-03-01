PFA discards 2700 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Saturday discarded 2700 litres of adulterated milk.

On this occasion, DG Food Authority Asim Javed with PFA teams conducted raids to ensure provision of unadulterated milk to masses and checked 19 milk supply vehicles at Muzaffargarh road.

The samples of four vehicles were declared failed.

Upon confirming adulteration,hundreds of liters of adulterated milk was destroyed and the suppliers were fined Rs. 12,000.

The inspection revealed a lack of natural ingredients and water adulteration in the milk.

DG PFA urged the citizens to contact the PFA helpline 1223 In case of any complaints.