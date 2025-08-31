PFA Discards 2,750 Ltr Adulterated Milk, Seals 3 Food Points
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed three food outlets and imposed fines worth Rs167,000 during a crackdown in Lahore and Sheikhupura, while also discarding 2,750 litres of adulterated milk. The operation was carried out under the directions of Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javaid.
Enforcement teams inspected 104 food outlets, sealing three for serious violations and penalizing 16 others. Dairy safety teams further disposed of over 140 kilograms of substandard meat, expired bakery items, sauces, and stale vegetables. Nine food samples were collected from the market supply chain for laboratory testing.
The DG said that the supply of adulterated milk in Lahore was foiled when PFA teams intercepted supplier vehicles at Kala Shah Kaku.
He added that several restaurants were found maintaining unhygienic storage conditions, including fungus-infested freezers, rusted utensils, insect presence, and broken floors, while meat was being washed with contaminated water. Many outlets also lacked mandatory records and employee medical certificates.
He warned that the use of inferior ingredients in food preparation poses a serious threat to public health. The DG reaffirmed that PFA is utilizing all resources to improve the quality of milk and meat, while taking strict action against adulteration. He urged citizens to benefit from the facility of free milk testing at PFA offices and to report complaints on helpline 1223.
