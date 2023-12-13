Open Menu

PFA Discards 300 Diseased Chickens In Tollinton Market

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 06:12 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded hundreds of kilograms emaciated and sick broiler chicken after slaughtering while carrying out raids on different chicken shops in Tollinton Market, city’s biggest chicken wholesale market on Wednesday morning

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed led the operation along with meat safety teams, while teams have thoroughly inspected several chicken shops and vehicles to ensure the provision of hygienic meat in the provincial metropolis.

The DG PFA said that PFA took action against the driver of a vehicle due to carrying a flock of 300 diseased chickens for selling purposes in the city, whereas PFA ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action against the supplier in Tollinton Market.

He said that most of the broiler chickens were found to be suffering from various diseases. He said the use of unhygienic and underweight chicken meat is not fit for human consumption causing various diseases of the stomach, liver and intestines.

The director general advised people to buy fresh meat rather than chicken slaughtered earlier. PFA is working under a zero-tolerance policy against the enemies of public health who play with human lives in the pursuit of illegal and high profits, he said.

