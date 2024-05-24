PFA discards 300 kg dead chicken meat:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 300 kilograms dead broiler chicken meat during a operation in the city here on Friday.

According to PFA press release issued, acting on a tip-off, a team of PFA caught a vehicle loaded with the dead chicken in Mid Ranjha.

The team discarded the meat and got registered FIR against the accused.

The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of good quality food items to the masses across the division.