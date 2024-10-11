Open Menu

PFA Discards 300-kg Substandard Food

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted targeted operations in Chah Bosan Wala and Qazi Colony areas, here on Friday. Under the supervision of Director Operations South, Zubair Ahmad Ijaz, approximately 300 kilograms of substandard food items were seized and destroyed.

Acting on a tip-off, the PFA’s vigilance team, alongside operations teams, inspected a murabba (preserved fruit) unit in Chah Bosan Wala and a loader rickshaw in Qazi colony. During the raid, a significant quantity of foul-smelling egg yolks was recovered from the rickshaw.

The yolks were allegedly intended for use in producing substandard bakery items.At the murabba unit, hundreds of kilograms of rotten Apple mixture were found and destroyed on-site. It was revealed that chemical drums were being used for storage, violating health safety regulations. The unit was preparing to pack and supply these contaminated products to the market.The PFA has imposed a fine amounting Rs 65,000 on the murabba unit and the egg supplier for violating food safety standards.

