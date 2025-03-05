Open Menu

PFA Discards 300 Sachet Banned Gutka, Other Items

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM

PFA discards 300 sachet banned gutka, other items

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its inspection drive across food points during

Ramadan to ensure availability of safe and hygienic food.

Under the leadership of Director Operations Zubair Ijaz, the PFA conducted surprise inspections

at renowned restaurants, fat rendering units, and various other food establishments.

During the crackdown, authorities confiscated 300 sachets of banned gutka, 50 liters of substandard

oil, 20-kg of expired bakery items, and 10-kg of expired turmeric powder, all of which were immediately

discarded.

As part of its enforcement measures, the PFA imposed fine Rs 345,000 on eight food business owners

for violating food safety regulations. Additionally, a fat rendering unit was sealed in Industrial Estate due to the absence of traceability records for processed oil, and 2,200 liters of oil were seized.

A bakery on Suraj Kund road was fined Rs. 100,000 for poor hygiene, including the presence of expired food items and pest infestation in the processing area.

A fat rendering unit at Chungi No 14 was fined Rs. 30,000 for operating without a food license and producing oil under unhygienic conditions.

A renowned restaurant on Abdali Road was penalized Rs. 80,000 for storing food in dirty freezers and using open, unprotected spices.

A famous restaurant in Gulgasht was fined Rs 50,000 for using rancid oil in food preparation.

A paan shop in Chah Ghanewala was fined Rs 10,000 for selling banned gutka.

A superstore in Tehsil Chowk was penalized Rs 15,000 for stocking expired confectionery items.

Recent Stories

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

26 minutes ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

56 minutes ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

56 minutes ago
 ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Rama ..

Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain

1 hour ago
 Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green suk ..

Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry

1 hour ago
 ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..

2 hours ago
 China prioritises high-level scientific, technolog ..

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

2 hours ago
 CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

2 hours ago
 Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan