Open Menu

PFA Discards 3000 Liters Adulterated Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 07:01 PM

PFA discards 3000 liters adulterated milk

Punjab Food Authority team on Wednesday discarded 3000 litres adulterated milk during checking of milk carrying vehicles in Sargodha district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority team on Wednesday discarded 3000 litres adulterated milk during checking of milk carrying vehicles in Sargodha district.

According to a spokesperson of PFA, food safety teams checked 69 milk carrying vehicles at Bhera and Sial Morr interchange and checked 60,000 liters of milk by latest mobile lab on the spot.

The team discarded 3000 litres adulterated milk and imposed fines on nine milk sellers as well, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Mobile Vehicles Sargodha

Recent Stories

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

4 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

11 minutes ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

11 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes significance of war games in validat ..

PM emphasizes significance of war games in validating naval war plans

12 minutes ago
 Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug traffic ..

Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking arrested

12 minutes ago
 DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting envi ..

DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting environment

12 minutes ago
Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdja ..

Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdjarass, Chad

24 minutes ago
 KU holds provincial round table discussion on refo ..

KU holds provincial round table discussion on reforms for a brighter future

24 minutes ago
 University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity i ..

University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity in youths

18 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held ..

Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held in Nawabshah

18 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

24 minutes ago
 AC visits BHU, Rawat to inspect facilities

AC visits BHU, Rawat to inspect facilities

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan