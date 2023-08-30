PFA discards 3000 liters adulterated milk

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority team on Wednesday discarded 3000 litres adulterated milk during checking of milk carrying vehicles in Sargodha district.

According to a spokesperson of PFA, food safety teams checked 69 milk carrying vehicles at Bhera and Sial Morr interchange and checked 60,000 liters of milk by latest mobile lab on the spot.

The team discarded 3000 litres adulterated milk and imposed fines on nine milk sellers as well, he added.