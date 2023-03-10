PFA discards 3,000-litre contaminated milk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team discarded 3,000 litres of adulterated milk in the area of Kotmomin tehsil, here on Friday.

According to a press release, issued by the PFA, a food safety team conducted a raid at a milk producing unit in Kotmomin and recovered contaminated milk from there.

The team got registered a case against the accused with the police station concerned.

Citizens could call helpline 1223 to provide any information about adulteration of milk, a PFA spokesman said.