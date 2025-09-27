PFA Discards 300kg Of Unhealthy Chicken In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) meat safety team foiled an attempt to supply 300 kilograms of dead chicken in Lahore.
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid told media on Saturday that the team intercepted a carrier vehicle at a screening picket in Jewanpura, where 300 kg of dead chickens concealed in sacks were recovered.
The accused supplier was apprehended on the spot and handed over to police. An FIR was registered against him for violating Punjab Pure Food Regulations. The confiscated chicken was discarded in an eco-friendly manner after completing legal formalities.
The DG said the food business operator failed to present the required documentation to the inspection team.
He warned that stale or sick meat was unfit for human consumption and posed serious health risks.
Issuing a stern warning, Asim Javaid said butchers must sell only the meat of healthy animals, otherwise strict action would be taken. He emphasized that PFA was working round the clock to improve food safety standards and ensure the availability of hygienic food across Punjab.
He advised citizens to always purchase fresh chicken and, where possible, have it slaughtered in front of them. He urged the public to report incidents of adulteration or unhygienic practices to the PFA helpline at 1223.
