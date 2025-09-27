Open Menu

PFA Discards 300kg Of Unhealthy Chicken In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

PFA discards 300kg of unhealthy chicken in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) meat safety team foiled an attempt to supply 300 kilograms of dead chicken in Lahore.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid told media on Saturday that the team intercepted a carrier vehicle at a screening picket in Jewanpura, where 300 kg of dead chickens concealed in sacks were recovered.

The accused supplier was apprehended on the spot and handed over to police. An FIR was registered against him for violating Punjab Pure Food Regulations. The confiscated chicken was discarded in an eco-friendly manner after completing legal formalities.

The DG said the food business operator failed to present the required documentation to the inspection team.

He warned that stale or sick meat was unfit for human consumption and posed serious health risks.

Issuing a stern warning, Asim Javaid said butchers must sell only the meat of healthy animals, otherwise strict action would be taken. He emphasized that PFA was working round the clock to improve food safety standards and ensure the availability of hygienic food across Punjab.

He advised citizens to always purchase fresh chicken and, where possible, have it slaughtered in front of them. He urged the public to report incidents of adulteration or unhygienic practices to the PFA helpline at 1223.

Recent Stories

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

13 minutes ago
 Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

1 hour ago
 Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

2 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

2 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

2 hours ago
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

2 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, me ..

Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, in ..

Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan