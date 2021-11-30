PFA discards 3452kg tainted ketchup, mayonnaise

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday shut down four food production units on the charge of adulteration and substandard products during an operation here.

The operation was conducted at Thokar Niaz Baig, Raiwind Road, Samnabad and in Madina Colony.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Niswana said that fake ketchup of famous brands was being prepared with hazardous ingredients. While teams discarded a total of 3452kg items in which 1798kg substandard ketchup, 602kg mayonnaise, 496kg sauce, 60kg starch and huge quantity of loose colors and chemicals were included.

He asked people to inform the PFA about adulteration mafia on its Facebook page, mobile application and toll-free number 0800-80500.