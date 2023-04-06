PFA discards 350-kg ice cream:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority team on Thursday discarded unhygienic 6000 packets (350 kg) ice cream 'Qulfi' in the city.

According to a press release issued by PFA, a PFA team headed by Shahbaz Sarwar while acting on a tip-off, raided at an ice cream factory in Hyderabad town and destroyed the 350 kg Ice cream over adulteration.

The team also sealed the factory.

Meanwhile, the food safety teams checked the 103 food points and imposed fines to nine food outlets over poor arrangements.

As many as 83 warning notices were also served to various food points over violation.