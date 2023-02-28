UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 350-kg Pickles Over Adulteration

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PFA discards 350-kg pickles over adulteration

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority teams discarded 350 kilograms unhygienic pickles, three maunds adulterated Khoya and expired cold drinks during its crackdown against adulterators in the division.

According to a press release issued by the PFA here on Tuesday, food safety teams imposed fines on six food outlets and shut down production of two bakeries over violation while a case was registered against an owner of Khoya unit in Kotmomin over adulteration.

Citizen could contact PFA helpline 1223 to inform about adulteration in food at any time.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in ..

Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in Abu Dhabi

8 minutes ago
 Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY incr ..

Yahsat reports AED1.6 billion revenue, 6% YoY increase in 2022

37 minutes ago
 Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

Kuwaiti oil price down 29 cents to US$83.11 pb

38 minutes ago
 ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative distributes 5.4 m ..

‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative distributes 5.4 million meals in refugee camps ..

38 minutes ago
 China will contribute to global human rights gover ..

China will contribute to global human rights governance: Chinese FM

38 minutes ago
 CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#03 ..

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#039; house

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.