PFA discards 350-kg pickles over adulteration

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority teams discarded 350 kilograms unhygienic pickles, three maunds adulterated Khoya and expired cold drinks during its crackdown against adulterators in the division.

According to a press release issued by the PFA here on Tuesday, food safety teams imposed fines on six food outlets and shut down production of two bakeries over violation while a case was registered against an owner of Khoya unit in Kotmomin over adulteration.

Citizen could contact PFA helpline 1223 to inform about adulteration in food at any time.