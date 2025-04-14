PFA discards 3,560 liters of adulterated milk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Rawalpindi officials destroyed some 3,560 liters of adulterated milk here on Monday.

According to a PFA spokesman, the food authority teams, while checking vehicles at the Murree Road, Kacheri Chowk and Rawat, found contaminated milk in 30 vehicles, which were wasted on the spot.

A total fine of Rs 150,000 was imposed on the drivers of vehicles carrying adulterated milk, he added.

The spokesman urged the citizens to contact the helpline 1223 in case of any complaint.