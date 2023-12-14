Open Menu

PFA Discards 3600 Kg Unhygienic Meat:

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PFA discards 3600 kg unhygienic meat:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 3600 kilograms unhygienic meat during a operation against illegal slaughterhouses and butchers on Thursday.

According to PFA press release issued, a team of PFA along with the officials of police and livestock department raided at a illegal slaughterhouse located at Chak Dhori and found 3600 kg unhygienic meat.

The meat was to be supplied to Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The team discarded the meat and got registered FIR against the butcher and slaughter house owner.

The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of good quality food items to the masses across the division.

