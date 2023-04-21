PFA discards 3762 ltrs beverage over adulteration

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority team on Friday discarded 3762-litre adulterated cold drinks and unhygienic chemicals in Mianwali.

According to a press release issued here,the team on a tip off raided beverage unit in Kamar Mashani and discarded 3762 litres sub standard cold drink,besides seizing the factory.

A case was registered against the owner while further investigation was underway.