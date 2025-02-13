PFA Discards 40-kg Unhygienic Sohan Halwa,items
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown on businesses selling
substandard and hazardous food items.
In a recent operation, food safety teams inspected two sweets and bakery units
and a restaurant in various areas of Multan, leading to impose fines and destroyed
unsafe food products.
During inspections at 11 Number Chungi, Al-Falah Town, Muzaffargarh Road, and MD Chowk, authorities discovered serious violations. Two bakeries were fined a total of Rs 75,000 for using unidentified
ingredients in their products and failing to label their food items properly.
Meanwhile, a restaurant was penalized Rs 40,000 for using rancid oil in food preparation.
The officials also seized and destroyed 40-kg substandard Sohan Halwa and 10-kg
expired food items on the spot.
Speaking on the matter, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized the authority’s
commitment to ensuring availability of safe and high-quality food for the residents of Multan.
He reiterated that all food businesses must comply with the Punjab Food Authority regulations,
warning that strict action will be taken against violators.
