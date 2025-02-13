PFA discards 40-kg unhygienic sohan halwa,items

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown on businesses selling

substandard and hazardous food items.

In a recent operation, food safety teams inspected two sweets and bakery units

and a restaurant in various areas of Multan, leading to impose fines and destroyed

unsafe food products.

During inspections at 11 Number Chungi, Al-Falah Town, Muzaffargarh Road, and MD Chowk, authorities discovered serious violations. Two bakeries were fined a total of Rs 75,000 for using unidentified

ingredients in their products and failing to label their food items properly.

Meanwhile, a restaurant was penalized Rs 40,000 for using rancid oil in food preparation.

The officials also seized and destroyed 40-kg substandard Sohan Halwa and 10-kg

expired food items on the spot.

Speaking on the matter, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized the authority’s

commitment to ensuring availability of safe and high-quality food for the residents of Multan.

He reiterated that all food businesses must comply with the Punjab Food Authority regulations,

warning that strict action will be taken against violators.