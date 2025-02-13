Open Menu

PFA Discards 40-kg Unhygienic Sohan Halwa,items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PFA discards 40-kg unhygienic sohan halwa,items

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown on businesses selling

substandard and hazardous food items.

In a recent operation, food safety teams inspected two sweets and bakery units

and a restaurant in various areas of Multan, leading to impose fines and destroyed

unsafe food products.

During inspections at 11 Number Chungi, Al-Falah Town, Muzaffargarh Road, and MD Chowk, authorities discovered serious violations. Two bakeries were fined a total of Rs 75,000 for using unidentified

ingredients in their products and failing to label their food items properly.

Meanwhile, a restaurant was penalized Rs 40,000 for using rancid oil in food preparation.

The officials also seized and destroyed 40-kg substandard Sohan Halwa and 10-kg

expired food items on the spot.

Speaking on the matter, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized the authority’s

commitment to ensuring availability of safe and high-quality food for the residents of Multan.

He reiterated that all food businesses must comply with the Punjab Food Authority regulations,

warning that strict action will be taken against violators.

Recent Stories

Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high

Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high

8 minutes ago
 UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation ..

UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW

8 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in ..

Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligen ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS

38 minutes ago
March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

1 hour ago
 Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global ..

Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation

1 hour ago
 UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable develo ..

UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches 80 pro ..

International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..

3 hours ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project

3 hours ago
 Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan