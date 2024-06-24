PFA Discards 4,000kg Substandard Pickle
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, raided a factory in Badami Bagh and discarded 4,000kg of substandard pickle here on Monday.
In a statement, Asim Javaid said the authority took action against the pickle manufacturing unit after recovering thousands of kilograms of fungus-infested pickle while it was being packed in attractive packing of different popular brands.
He said that hazardous chemicals were being used during the process of drenching the inferior quality vegetable and fruit in vinegar and oil while it was preserved in non-food grade drums. He said that FBO also failed to meet the food safety and quality standards defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.
On the other hand, the PFA DG visited 18 food points in the city area and imposed a Rs215,000 fine on eight eateries besides issuing warning notices for improvement to 10 others.
Meanwhile, the authority discarded 1,300 litres of adulterated milk, lemon juice and expired edibles.
He said that milk was discarded after proving contamination of polluted water, low level of fats and a lack of nutritional values in it during lactoscan tests.
Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the authority took action against fast food points due to the stinky environment in the storage area, an abundance of insects and the worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, workers of the food points did not have medical and training certificates.
He said that all businesses violating the Pure Food Regulations will be shut down across Punjab and food safety teams were in the field to curb the adulteration mafia.
Moreover, he appealed to the public to read the writing on the label before purchasing edibles.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Tax Ombudsman officers hold session with Edwardes College students, faculty6 seconds ago
-
KP govt to encourage transporters in tourism sector: Advisor Tourism12 seconds ago
-
CM directs to make rehabilitation centres functional for recovery of drug addicts23 seconds ago
-
34 arrested in search operation in Kohat26 seconds ago
-
01 killed, another injured after dacoits open fire30 seconds ago
-
CCPO reviews security situation in city20 minutes ago
-
CM reviews Maryam Ki Dastak, Mobile application initiative20 minutes ago
-
Shoro assures prompt action to restore Water Supply30 minutes ago
-
Leave of senior doctors banned at LGH30 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest 34 suspects, recover arms40 minutes ago
-
Another driving license centre set up at Mall Road40 minutes ago
-
Bike-lifter gang busted in DI Khan, 26 motorbikes recovered41 minutes ago