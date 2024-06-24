Open Menu

PFA Discards 4,000kg Substandard Pickle

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PFA discards 4,000kg substandard pickle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, raided a factory in Badami Bagh and discarded 4,000kg of substandard pickle here on Monday.

In a statement, Asim Javaid said the authority took action against the pickle manufacturing unit after recovering thousands of kilograms of fungus-infested pickle while it was being packed in attractive packing of different popular brands.

He said that hazardous chemicals were being used during the process of drenching the inferior quality vegetable and fruit in vinegar and oil while it was preserved in non-food grade drums. He said that FBO also failed to meet the food safety and quality standards defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

On the other hand, the PFA DG visited 18 food points in the city area and imposed a Rs215,000 fine on eight eateries besides issuing warning notices for improvement to 10 others.

Meanwhile, the authority discarded 1,300 litres of adulterated milk, lemon juice and expired edibles.

He said that milk was discarded after proving contamination of polluted water, low level of fats and a lack of nutritional values in it during lactoscan tests.

Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the authority took action against fast food points due to the stinky environment in the storage area, an abundance of insects and the worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, workers of the food points did not have medical and training certificates.

He said that all businesses violating the Pure Food Regulations will be shut down across Punjab and food safety teams were in the field to curb the adulteration mafia.

Moreover, he appealed to the public to read the writing on the label before purchasing edibles.

