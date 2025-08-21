Open Menu

PFA Discards 400kg Bran, 40kg Loose Tea, Other Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PFA discards 400kg bran, 40kg loose tea, other items

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) uncovered a large-scale counterfeit tea production unit operating in the Piran Da Khoh area near Pul Rasheeda Shah, Rukn-e-Alam, Multan and discarded 400 kilograms of bran (chokar), 40 kilograms of loose tea and machinery.

The operation was conducted on the directives of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Umair Hanif.

The illicit unit was involved in manufacturing fake tea by mixing bran (choker) with harmful chemical dye and loose tea leaves.

The unit was immediately sealed, and all hazardous materials were confiscated. FIR was got lodged against the unit owner for food fraud, deception, and endangering public health.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed stated that those inventing new ways of food fraud couldn't escape the law.

