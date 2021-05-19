UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Discards 4,030 Kg Unhygienic Chicken Meat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:43 PM

PFA discards 4,030 kg unhygienic chicken meat

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have seized 4,030 kilograms of substandard and unhygienic meat of ill chickens during an operation in the city area here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) have seized 4,030 kilograms of substandard and unhygienic meat of ill chickens during an operation in the city area here on Wednesday.

According to the PFA spokesman, the enforcement team carried out a raid in the Chicken market in the wee hours at the Bagh Sardaran area and discarded 4,030 kg of chicken meat on the spot.

He said that meat was being supplied to the city hotels and was not up to hygienic standard.

The teams also imposed a heavy fine on 7 vehicles involved in delivering substandard chicken to the market while warning notices were issued to 12 suppliers for improving the weight and quality of chicken.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles Bagh Market Weight

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights importance of drafti ..

31 minutes ago

Palms Sports signs AED7 million contract to train ..

31 minutes ago

Amnesty decries abuses in Swiss asylum centres

12 seconds ago

In Gaza, fear of Israeli bombs outweigh Covid risk ..

13 seconds ago

Couple killed, three injured in two separate incid ..

15 seconds ago

Kashmiri leaders pay tributes to Mirvaiz Farooq, A ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.