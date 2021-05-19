PFA discards 4,030 kg unhygienic chicken meat

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have seized 4,030 kilograms of substandard and unhygienic meat of ill chickens during an operation in the city area here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) have seized 4,030 kilograms of substandard and unhygienic meat of ill chickens during an operation in the city area here on Wednesday.

According to the PFA spokesman, the enforcement team carried out a raid in the Chicken market in the wee hours at the Bagh Sardaran area and discarded 4,030 kg of chicken meat on the spot.

He said that meat was being supplied to the city hotels and was not up to hygienic standard.

The teams also imposed a heavy fine on 7 vehicles involved in delivering substandard chicken to the market while warning notices were issued to 12 suppliers for improving the weight and quality of chicken.