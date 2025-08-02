PFA discards 4200 liter adulterated milk during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) To ensure the availability of safe and healthy milk, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a pre-dawn crackdown on adulterated milk being supplied to Rawalpindi.

According to a PFA spokesperson, PFA teams set up surprise checkpoints at Mandra, Chakwal Road, and Rawat early Saturday morning. Teams inspected 20 milk trucks, which carried a total of 89,000 liters of milk.

During the inspections, PFA found 4,200 liters of milk had been diluted with water and immediately destroyed on the spot.

In addition, PFA also imposed fine totaling Rs 225,000 on those supplying substandard milk to the city.

PFA spokesperson said that such checks are being conducted regularly to ensure safe and healthy milk supply to consumers.

Citizens have been asked to report any complaints related to food safety by calling the PFA helpline at 1223.