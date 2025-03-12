PFA discards 43kg expired spices, other items

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams conducted inspections at grinding units, grocery stores, sweet shops, and bakeries across Khanewal, leading to major actions against violators.

Officials confiscated 43 kg of expired spices, 20 kg of substandard tea leaves, and 17 kg of expired confectionery items, which were immediately discarded. Nine food points faced heavy fines amounting to Rs. 244,000 for violating hygiene and safety regulations, while a bakery was shut down until compliance with food safety standards.

To curb the sale of substandard and prohibited food items, PFA teams launched extensive operations in Gulberg Town, Qila Bazaar, Jamia Anayatiya Road (Block 11), Kabirwala, Vehari Road Katcha Khoh, Rail Bazaar Abdul Hakim, and 13 Wala Phatak.

A bakery in Darbar Gate, Kabirwala, was shut down due to the presence of a washroom inside the production area.

A wholesale point in Gulberg Town was fined Rs. 100,000 for selling open and expired tea leaves.

A Pheni-making unit was fined Rs. 25,000 for using non-food-grade colors in its products.

Multiple grocery stores faced heavy fines for selling substandard food items.

Confiscated prohibited and low-quality food items were destroyed on-site to prevent them from reaching consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that eliminating food fraud and adulteration was the top priority during Ramzan. He warned that strict actions would continue against violators to ensure the availability of safe and high-quality food for citizens.