PFA Discards 440 L Contaminated Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PFA discards 440 l contaminated milk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team on Tuesday discarded 440 liters adulterated milk and shut down production units of two food points in Sargodha district.

According to the press release issued by PFA office, acting on a tip-off, food safety team raided and imposed fine to seven milk suppliers over violation, close down the production units of two food points over adulteration,besides discarding 440 liters contaminated milkMeanwhile, the teams inspected a cream making factory and seized 400 kg cream, 50 kg packing material,06 freezer,02 packing machines and 02 whipping machines.

