Open Menu

PFA Discards 440kg Hazardous Food

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM

PFA discards 440kg hazardous food

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) In a robust campaign against substandard and unsafe food items, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified inspections across various locations in Multan.

Acting on the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, enforcement teams conducted comprehensive inspections at soda water and juice plants, poultry shops, and food production units. According to the details, operations were carried out in Mehandipur Industrial Estate, Sultan Garden Jahangirabad, Bahawalpur

Road, Pul Bararan and Link Road Eidgah. During the inspections, approximately 440 kilograms of hazardous food were discarded, including 250 liters of substandard sauces, 100 liters of adulterated beverages, 40 kilograms of emaciated poultry meat and 30 liters of contaminated milk.

Due to failed product sampling, two beverage plants were ordered to halt production until improvement.

The use of artificial sweeteners and inferior ingredients in soft drinks led to fines and shutdowns. One soda water plant was fined Rs. 25,000 for the use of synthetic sweeteners, while a sauce production unit was fined Rs. 50,000 for incorporating expired flavors and banned substances.

Additionally, a poultry shop on Link road Eidgah was fined Rs. 50,000 for selling underweight and weak poultry meat. Another food production unit at MA Jinnah road faced a Rs. 40,000 fine for using poor quality ingredients in ice cream preparation.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed said that strict action would be taken against those playing with the lives of citizens in the name of cold drinks in the summer season.

Recent Stories

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

2 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

2 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

2 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

4 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

4 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

4 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

5 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan