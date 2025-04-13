PFA Discards 440kg Hazardous Food
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) In a robust campaign against substandard and unsafe food items, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified inspections across various locations in Multan.
Acting on the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, enforcement teams conducted comprehensive inspections at soda water and juice plants, poultry shops, and food production units. According to the details, operations were carried out in Mehandipur Industrial Estate, Sultan Garden Jahangirabad, Bahawalpur
Road, Pul Bararan and Link Road Eidgah. During the inspections, approximately 440 kilograms of hazardous food were discarded, including 250 liters of substandard sauces, 100 liters of adulterated beverages, 40 kilograms of emaciated poultry meat and 30 liters of contaminated milk.
Due to failed product sampling, two beverage plants were ordered to halt production until improvement.
The use of artificial sweeteners and inferior ingredients in soft drinks led to fines and shutdowns. One soda water plant was fined Rs. 25,000 for the use of synthetic sweeteners, while a sauce production unit was fined Rs. 50,000 for incorporating expired flavors and banned substances.
Additionally, a poultry shop on Link road Eidgah was fined Rs. 50,000 for selling underweight and weak poultry meat. Another food production unit at MA Jinnah road faced a Rs. 40,000 fine for using poor quality ingredients in ice cream preparation.
PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed said that strict action would be taken against those playing with the lives of citizens in the name of cold drinks in the summer season.
