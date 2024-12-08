Open Menu

PFA Discards 450-2litre Contaminated Drinks

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PFA discards 450-2litre contaminated drinks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) detected a soda water factory in Ghauspura producing counterfeit beverages under the Names of well-known brands.

The factory was manufacturing fake bottles, which were intended to be distributed to cold drink corners in the market.

A special food safety team raided the facility and seized 450 litres of substandard, health-hazardous drinks. The authorities immediately destroyed the products on-site. Following the raid, the case was got registered against factory owners and one outlaw was arrested by the police.

Director General PFA Asim Javed said strict legal action would be taken against those involved in such fraudulent activities.

