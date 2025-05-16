PFA Discards 450 Ice Pops, 100-litre Adulterated Milk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a grand operation in Vehari under the supervision of Director Operations South, Zubair Ahmad Ijaz. The operation targeted multiple food points across Vehari, Burewala, and Mailsi, resulting in heavy fines and destruction of unsafe food items.
During inspections at 6 different food points including snack units and ice cream shops, the teams confiscated 450 adulterated ice pops,100 liters of adulterated milk, 120 kilograms of expired and substandard food and 40 kilograms of harmful China salt.
Over Rs 300,000 in fines were imposed for serious violations of hygiene and food safety regulations.
An ice cream unit was fined Rs 75,000 for using artificial sweeteners and starch in ice lollies.
A snack factory was penalized Rs 100,000 for selling expired papad and adulterated juices.
Two grocery stores were fined Rs 70,000 collectively for selling China salt, which is prohibited.
A vermicelli production unit faced a Rs 50,000 fine for using synthetic coloring and fake packaging material.
A milk shop was fined Rs 10,000 for milk adulterated with water and low fat content.
The operation covered key areas such as 9/11, Adda 20 Pul, 2KM Khanewal Road, Khushi Villas Burewala, and different parts of Mailsi.
Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, said that the operations were underway on a large scale against anti health elements. "Comprehensive actions will continue to ensure the public is protected from hazardous and fake food items," he stated.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyr's blood strengthens resolve; foes of Pakistan face humiliation: Barrister Danyal2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 450 ice pops, 100-litre adulterated milk2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces paid tribute for strategic brilliance, courage2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police hold open courts at Masjids to address public grievances2 minutes ago
-
Cultural dialogue a step towards achieving peaceful world: Aleem Khan2 minutes ago
-
KP Secretary Info visits Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.22 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur is day of determination to defend Pakistan’s integrity: MNA Jamal Raisani12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi vows to protect workers’ rights, supports restoration of jobs12 minutes ago
-
Nation observes ‘Day of Gratitude’ following decisive victory over India; special prayers held a ..12 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day celebrated in KMU12 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur Observed at SBBU Nawabshah with Patriotic Zeal12 minutes ago
-
Two held for human smuggling22 minutes ago