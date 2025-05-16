Open Menu

PFA Discards 450 Ice Pops, 100-litre Adulterated Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a grand operation in Vehari under the supervision of Director Operations South, Zubair Ahmad Ijaz. The operation targeted multiple food points across Vehari, Burewala, and Mailsi, resulting in heavy fines and destruction of unsafe food items.

During inspections at 6 different food points including snack units and ice cream shops, the teams confiscated 450 adulterated ice pops,100 liters of adulterated milk, 120 kilograms of expired and substandard food and 40 kilograms of harmful China salt.

Over Rs 300,000 in fines were imposed for serious violations of hygiene and food safety regulations.

An ice cream unit was fined Rs 75,000 for using artificial sweeteners and starch in ice lollies.

A snack factory was penalized Rs 100,000 for selling expired papad and adulterated juices.

Two grocery stores were fined Rs 70,000 collectively for selling China salt, which is prohibited.

A vermicelli production unit faced a Rs 50,000 fine for using synthetic coloring and fake packaging material.

A milk shop was fined Rs 10,000 for milk adulterated with water and low fat content.

The operation covered key areas such as 9/11, Adda 20 Pul, 2KM Khanewal Road, Khushi Villas Burewala, and different parts of Mailsi.

Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, said that the operations were underway on a large scale against anti health elements. "Comprehensive actions will continue to ensure the public is protected from hazardous and fake food items," he stated.

