PFA discards 450-kg unhealthy chicken, spices

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) inspected chicken products manufacturing unit on Friday and discarded 25-kg spices and 450 kilograms of non-standard chicken

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) inspected chicken products manufacturing unit on Friday and discarded 25-kg spices and 450 kilograms of non-standard chicken.

On the directions of PFA DG Punjab Shoaib Khan Jadoon, Additional Director Operations Lahore Division Babar Sulaiman and Deputy Director PFA Kasur Rao Obaidur Rehman carried out the operation, along with a food safety team, and inspected the chicken products manufacturing unit at Faisalabad Road, Head Balloki, tehsil Pattoki.

During the inspection, the unit was stopped from production for non-registration of the products with the Punjab Food Authority, poor cleanliness, hygiene norms and food safety rules, and discarded 25-kg of spices and 450-kg non-standard products.

He warned that suppliers should ensure supply of healthy chicken in the market; otherwise, they would be dealt with strictly.