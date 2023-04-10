PFA discards 480 kg adulterated flour:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 480 kg of tainted gram flour (basin) from factory near Lahore road here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, a PFA team headed by Shahbaz Sarwar,acting on a tip-off, raided at gram flour making factory in small industries estate and discarded 480 kg basin over adulteration.

He said that PFA will took serious action against those involved in food adulteration.