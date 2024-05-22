PFA Discards 500 Kg Unhygienic Meat:
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 500 kilograms unhygienic meat during a operation in the city here on Wednesday.
According to PFA press release issued, acting on a tip-off, a team of PFA caught a vehicle loaded with the unhygienic meat near Jhal Chakian.
The team discarded the meat and got registered FIR against the accused.
The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of good quality food items to the masses across the division.
