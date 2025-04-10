PFA discards 500-kilogram dead chicken

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 500 kilograms of dead chicken meat during an operation in the area of Chungi No-4 on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 500 kilograms of dead chicken meat during an operation in the area of Chungi No-4 on Thursday.

According to PFA spokesman, a PFA team caught a vehicle loaded with the dead broiler in the wholesale market of Rawalpindi City which were to be supplied to various food outlets.

The team destroyed the dead chicken at the dumping site and handed over the accused to the concerned Police station.

The spokesman urged the citizens to contact the help-line 1223 in case of any complaint.