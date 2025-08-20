Open Menu

PFA Discards 500 Liters Adulterated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 09:50 AM

PFA discards 500 liters adulterated milk

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab food Authority(PFA) southern Punjab destroyed 500 liters of adulterated milk after intercepting a supply vehicle in Ghazi Ghat area,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,PFA team found that the milk had been diluted with water and lacked natural fat and nutrients.

The consignment was dumped on the spot and imposed fine on supplier and warned to improve quality.

"We are carrying out regular roadside checks to test milk quality" said PFA Director General(DG) Muhammad Asim Javed.There will be no compromise on standards,he added.

