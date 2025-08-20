PFA Discards 500 Liters Adulterated Milk
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 09:50 AM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab food Authority(PFA) southern Punjab destroyed 500 liters of adulterated milk after intercepting a supply vehicle in Ghazi Ghat area,here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,PFA team found that the milk had been diluted with water and lacked natural fat and nutrients.
The consignment was dumped on the spot and imposed fine on supplier and warned to improve quality.
"We are carrying out regular roadside checks to test milk quality" said PFA Director General(DG) Muhammad Asim Javed.There will be no compromise on standards,he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally
Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..
Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025
Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats
85% of UAE retail investors back local stocks: eToro survey
UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA hands over relief supplies to Swat administration for flood victims3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 500 liters adulterated milk3 minutes ago
-
DG NLP terms literary organisations backbone of society3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker, Deputy pay tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed on martyrdom anniversary13 minutes ago
-
PM praises Rashid Minhas's courage, patriotism on his martyrdom anniversary1 hour ago
-
Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipients honoured by IGP8 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Musadik disc ..10 hours ago
-
PFA Attock cracks down on substandard food units in Attock10 hours ago
-
Constitutional amendment, political consensus vital for establishing new province: State Minister fo ..10 hours ago
-
RDA Squad conducts inspection at Chahan, Tarbela & Mujahid dams to curb water pollution11 hours ago
-
CDA clears encroachments in major drive on GT Road, T-Chowk11 hours ago
-
DIG Sukkur distributes appreciation letters to SSPs for maintaining Law & Order11 hours ago