PFA discards 500 litres milk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown and discarded 500 litres

of adulterated milk.

During a picket at Chak 135 near Mian Channu, the food safety team inspected a milk-carrying

vehicle.

The inspection revealed water contamination and a lack of essential nutrients in

milk which was discarded instantly.

DG Food Authority Asim Javed emphasized the use of advanced Lactoscan machines

for milk inspections. He stated that checking points were set up on both internal and external routes

to prevent supply of adulterated milk.