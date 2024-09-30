PFA Discards 500 Litres Milk
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown and discarded 500 litres
of adulterated milk.
During a picket at Chak 135 near Mian Channu, the food safety team inspected a milk-carrying
vehicle.
The inspection revealed water contamination and a lack of essential nutrients in
milk which was discarded instantly.
DG Food Authority Asim Javed emphasized the use of advanced Lactoscan machines
for milk inspections. He stated that checking points were set up on both internal and external routes
to prevent supply of adulterated milk.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World heart Day observed in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Karsaz accident accused gets post arrest bail in drug case2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Oman to promote interfaith harmony, peace through dialogue: Salik12 minutes ago
-
Int'l Translation Day: AIOU emphasizes importance of language12 minutes ago
-
Zeeshan Alamdar joins Pakistan Hockey Federation Umpiring Panel12 minutes ago
-
CM appoints Salma Taimur focal person12 minutes ago
-
CM assures PHC of legislation against rearrests after bail confirmation12 minutes ago
-
Political experts term CM's "Revolution" statement irrational, beyond understanding22 minutes ago
-
Political experts term CM's "Revolution" statement irrational, beyond understanding32 minutes ago
-
One die, another injured in road traffic accident42 minutes ago
-
Google Developers Group to Host DevFest 2024 in December42 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate for expediting uplift work in south Punjab52 minutes ago