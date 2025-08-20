Open Menu

PFA Discards 5,000-litre Adulterated Milk, 893kg Diseased Meat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PFA discards 5,000-litre adulterated milk, 893kg diseased meat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded nearly 5,000 litres of adulterated milk and 893 kilograms of diseased meat during a large-scale crackdown on Wednesday.

Food safety teams inspected 11 well-known food chains, oil mills and industries, sealing five units over serious violations until corrective measures are taken, while seven others were fined Rs1.5 million. In parallel operations, PFA inspected 724 dairy shops and 156 meat godowns, imposing fines worth Rs994,000.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said the teams found unhygienic conditions, including poor storage, rusty utensils, insect infestation, and the absence of workers’ medical certificates.

He noted that food items were being prepared on broken, dirty floors in violation of food safety laws. He revealed that the confiscated milk and meat were intended for supply in Lahore, warning that the use of substandard and contaminated ingredients poses a serious threat to public health. He added that PFA is determined to bring all stages of food handling, from preparation to delivery, in line with international standards. He said strict operations are under way across Punjab to eliminate adulteration mafias, and urged the public to play their part by reporting violations through PFA’s 1223 helpline.

Recent Stories

CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025

CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025

10 minutes ago
 Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, p ..

Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, power outages paralyze City

13 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline per tola for second straight d ..

Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed ..

Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut

28 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during ..

Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods 

34 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education M ..

Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..

40 minutes ago
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 po ..

PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points

44 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of ext ..

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair

53 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews ..

Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..

55 minutes ago
 Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

58 minutes ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

1 hour ago
 Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan