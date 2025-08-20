PFA Discards 5,000-litre Adulterated Milk, 893kg Diseased Meat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded nearly 5,000 litres of adulterated milk and 893 kilograms of diseased meat during a large-scale crackdown on Wednesday.
Food safety teams inspected 11 well-known food chains, oil mills and industries, sealing five units over serious violations until corrective measures are taken, while seven others were fined Rs1.5 million. In parallel operations, PFA inspected 724 dairy shops and 156 meat godowns, imposing fines worth Rs994,000.
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said the teams found unhygienic conditions, including poor storage, rusty utensils, insect infestation, and the absence of workers’ medical certificates.
He noted that food items were being prepared on broken, dirty floors in violation of food safety laws. He revealed that the confiscated milk and meat were intended for supply in Lahore, warning that the use of substandard and contaminated ingredients poses a serious threat to public health. He added that PFA is determined to bring all stages of food handling, from preparation to delivery, in line with international standards. He said strict operations are under way across Punjab to eliminate adulteration mafias, and urged the public to play their part by reporting violations through PFA’s 1223 helpline.
