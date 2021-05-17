PFA discards 5,000 litre tainted milk

In a crackdown against adulterated milk, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 5,000 liters of chemically contaminated milk by setting up screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the provincial capital on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against adulterated milk, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 5,000 liters of chemically contaminated milk by setting up screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the provincial capital on Monday.

The dairy safety teams confiscated 100 kg skimmed milk and 64 litre oil from a dairy unit at Pattoki area while a case was also got registered against the owner of the dairy. The team also confiscated machinery including mixture, section pump, cream machine and plastic drums from the dairy.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that crackdown against adulterators was continued, adding the provision of adulterated-free food was an utmost priority of the Punjab Food Authority.

He said the consumption of tainted milk causes fatal diseases among children and elderly people, addingthat special dairy safety teams were screening milk on daily basis in different areas of the province.