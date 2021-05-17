UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Discards 5,000 Litre Tainted Milk

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:25 PM

PFA discards 5,000 litre tainted milk

In a crackdown against adulterated milk, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 5,000 liters of chemically contaminated milk by setting up screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the provincial capital on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against adulterated milk, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 5,000 liters of chemically contaminated milk by setting up screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the provincial capital on Monday.

The dairy safety teams confiscated 100 kg skimmed milk and 64 litre oil from a dairy unit at Pattoki area while a case was also got registered against the owner of the dairy. The team also confiscated machinery including mixture, section pump, cream machine and plastic drums from the dairy.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that crackdown against adulterators was continued, adding the provision of adulterated-free food was an utmost priority of the Punjab Food Authority.

He said the consumption of tainted milk causes fatal diseases among children and elderly people, addingthat special dairy safety teams were screening milk on daily basis in different areas of the province.

Related Topics

Punjab Oil Pattoki From

Recent Stories

Mobile Corona vaccination arranged in Peshawar

3 minutes ago

Around 24,000 People Visit Greece in First Two Day ..

3 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Slams Rocket Attacks From Gaza St ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner appreciates DCs performance during Ei ..

3 minutes ago

23,359 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 17 M ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.