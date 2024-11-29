PFA Discards 520-litre Substandard Milk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 10:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams discarded 520 litres of substandard milk on Bosan road,here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,PFA teams conducted a checkpoint operation on the Bosan road and discarded 520 litres of milk from 30 transport vehicles,imposing fine amounting Rs 21,000 to the suppliers .
PFA Director General (DG) Mohammed Asim Javed said that milk was found substandard during checking through lacto-scan machine.Traces of chemicals,water and white powder were witnessed into the mixture being sold in the name of milk in market.
Punjab Food Authority’s top priority to ensuring the delivery of pure milk to the public,he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..
Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre
Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Butchers fine for selling substandard meat in D.I.Khan30 minutes ago
-
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters13 hours ago
-
Lahore Press Club's website launched13 hours ago
-
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases13 hours ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC13 hours ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against terrorists13 hours ago
-
Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC in Sindh held13 hours ago
-
Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre13 hours ago
-
Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI13 hours ago
-
Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity for people: Federal Minister for Industries and Prod ..13 hours ago
-
SPH a landmark project for building 2.1 million flood affected homes: Sindh minister13 hours ago
-
BEEF organizes orientation, PhD facilitation session to guide aspiring scholars13 hours ago