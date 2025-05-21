Open Menu

PFA Discards 5200 Litres Adulterated Milk, Supplier Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM

PFA discards 5200 litres adulterated milk, supplier held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednesday to have

seized 5,200 liter adulterated milk at Jatoi Basti Reetay Wala area.

According to PFA sources, the authority impounded a vehicle

transporting substandard milk from Muzaffargarh to various milk

shops in Multan.

During on-site testing, the milk was found to be deficient in essential fats

and nutrients, confirming the presence of harmful adulterants. Later,

the team discarded the milk.

The supplier has been taken into custody.

Police have registered a case.

