PFA Discards 53,700 Ltrs Of Adulterated Milk, Lodges 10 FIRs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams discarded 53,700 litres of adulterated milk during an early morning crackdown at Lahore’s entry points on Sunday.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid told the media that dairy safety teams inspected 51 vehicles, dairy shops, and processing units, sealing six shops, lodging 10 FIRs, confiscating four vehicles, and imposing fines worth Rs165,000 on seven violators.

The DG said the discarded milk failed on-the-spot tests, having been adulterated with water, powder, and hazardous vegetable oil. He added that the substandard milk was intended for supply in different areas of Lahore.

Warning of health risks, he said consumption of such milk could damage the stomach, liver, and intestines. He stressed that all shops involved in selling adulterated milk have been sealed and strict legal action initiated.

Muhammad Asim Javaid further stated that PFA is ensuring the availability of pure and safe food across Punjab. He encouraged citizens to get their household milk tested free of cost at PFA offices, adding that field teams remain fully active to curb food fraud and bring violators to justice.

