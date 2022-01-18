PFA discards 550 kg prohibited Chinese salt

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated and discarded a huge amount of prohibited Chinese salt worth 550 kg here on Tuesday.

According to the PFA spokesman, the PFA teams carried out a raid on a transport company godown in the Ganjmandi area and discarded 550 kg banned Ajinomoto, commonly known as Chinese salt, while the owner failed to provide any record.

Meanwhile, during checking at the city's entry point, the PFA teams disposed of 220 litres of contaminated milk in operation against milk adulterates.

The teams also discarded 70kg of unhygienic beef meat in the Rawal town area.

He further said that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure hygienic food to the residents.