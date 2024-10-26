PFA discards 550-litre adulterated milk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) escalated its ongoing operation against the sale of adulterated milk, seizing and discarding 550 litres of substandard milk in Multan during recent inspections.

Acting on the directives of PFA Director General Asim Javed, enforcement teams conducted roadside checking on multiple milk-carrying vehicles and inspected local milk shops to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

In Gulgasht Colony, one milk shop was fined Rs 25,000 after tests revealed water adulteration in the milk.

Similarly, two milk supply vehicles operating in the Bun Bosan area were found selling milk with insufficient natural fat and nutrients. Each was subsequently fined Rs 6,000. The checking led to the discarding of hundreds of litres of low-quality milk deemed unfit for consumption.

DG Asim Javed emphasised the health hazards associated with adulterated milk, particularly its adverse effects on children’s growth. He reiterated PFA’s commitment ensuring provision of safe, unadulterated milk to citizens.