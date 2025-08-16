PFA discards 550 litre adulterated milk, chicken

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) busted a gang involved in the production and distribution of fake milk in Khanewal and discarded 550 litre adulterated milk, 40 kilogram whey powder and sick poultry in Lodhran.

Following continuous surveillance, PFA officials raided an illegal milk manufacturing unit at Khoh Maharri Wala near Barah Meel in Khanewal. During the operation, approximately 550 liters of adulterated milk and 40 kilograms of dry whey powder were seized. The factory was immediately sealed, and an FIR was lodged against the owners.

According to PFA officials, the gang was using whey powder to produce a thick, milk-like liquid intended for distribution to local milk shops and households.

In a separate operation at the Sutlej Toll Plaza in Lodhran, the PFA intercepted a vehicle carrying underweight and unhealthy chickens. The poultry was deemed unfit for human consumption and disposed of on the spot. The supplier was fined Rs40,000 for violating health and safety standards.

Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, said that those who harm human lives for monetary gains are a menace to society and they would be dealt with an iron hand.