PFA Discards 5,500-litre Expired Juice

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PFA discards 5,500-litre expired juice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped production of two juice factories on Tuesday and lodged the first information reports (FIRs) against the food business operators besides discarding thousands of litres of expired beverages.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that action was taken against both units during inspection of the juice factories on Sheikhupura Road. He said that the PFA discarded 5,500 litres of expired juices and 80kg of fungus-infested expired mango pulp during visit to the factories.

He said that the PFA also found an abundance of inspects and stinky environment on the premises. He said that emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) were imposed over failure to meet the provincial food regulations.

Jadoon said that the use of spurious drinks prepared without formulae lead to stomach ulcer, cancer and other diseases.

He urged people to prefer homemade fresh and nutritious food instead of consuming ready-made products.

