PFA discards 60-kg fungus infected pickle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its efforts to ensure the provision of safe

and high-quality food to residents of Multan.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, inspections were carried

out at various food points, including pickle production units and juice plants across key areas

such as Ali Wala, Nai Abadi, Central Jail road, Mumtazabad market, Basti Karimabad Bahawalpur Bypass, Eidgah chowk and Muzaffargarh road.

During the inspections, significant quantity of hazardous food items were confiscated and destroyed,

including 60 kilograms of fungus-infected pickles, 55 kilograms of banned China salt, 12 kilograms of expired food, and 5 kilograms of artificial sweeteners. In addition, fines amounting to a Rs 305,000 were imposed on six food businesses for various violations.

Pickle production unit was fined Rs 50,000 for using fungus-infected pickles and banned China salt.

Papad factory was penalized Rs 75,000 for utilizing China salt and open/raw ingredients in food production.

Renowned restaurant was fined Rs 70,000 for storing stale food and failing to maintain hygiene in the kitchen area, where insects were found.

Juice Factory was penalized Rs 50,000 fine for mixing artificial sweeteners in juice production.

A hotel was fined Rs 50,000 for using expired food ingredients in meal preparation.

On this occasion, Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, reaffirmed the authority's commitment to providing safe and healthy food to citizens. He emphasized that the PFA conducts daily inspections of food-related businesses to ensure strict compliance with food safety standards.

Ensuring the availability of hygienic and quality food for the public remains our top priority. No compromise will be made on public health, and violators of food safety regulations will face strict action,” he added.