PFA Discards 60-kg Fungus Infected Pickle
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its efforts to ensure the provision of safe
and high-quality food to residents of Multan.
Under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, inspections were carried
out at various food points, including pickle production units and juice plants across key areas
such as Ali Wala, Nai Abadi, Central Jail road, Mumtazabad market, Basti Karimabad Bahawalpur Bypass, Eidgah chowk and Muzaffargarh road.
During the inspections, significant quantity of hazardous food items were confiscated and destroyed,
including 60 kilograms of fungus-infected pickles, 55 kilograms of banned China salt, 12 kilograms of expired food, and 5 kilograms of artificial sweeteners. In addition, fines amounting to a Rs 305,000 were imposed on six food businesses for various violations.
Pickle production unit was fined Rs 50,000 for using fungus-infected pickles and banned China salt.
Papad factory was penalized Rs 75,000 for utilizing China salt and open/raw ingredients in food production.
Renowned restaurant was fined Rs 70,000 for storing stale food and failing to maintain hygiene in the kitchen area, where insects were found.
Juice Factory was penalized Rs 50,000 fine for mixing artificial sweeteners in juice production.
A hotel was fined Rs 50,000 for using expired food ingredients in meal preparation.
On this occasion, Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, reaffirmed the authority's commitment to providing safe and healthy food to citizens. He emphasized that the PFA conducts daily inspections of food-related businesses to ensure strict compliance with food safety standards.
Ensuring the availability of hygienic and quality food for the public remains our top priority. No compromise will be made on public health, and violators of food safety regulations will face strict action,” he added.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience
Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..
Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'
'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..
Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM’s inspection chief visits BVH, reviews facilities6 minutes ago
-
Relief measures afoot for citizens during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Eight Ramazan Bazaars to be setup in Rawalpindi District6 minutes ago
-
Alhamra concludes Punjabi comedy workshop6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 60-kg fungus infected pickle6 minutes ago
-
Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan airports to get advanced screening system16 minutes ago
-
Traffic Plan issued for foreign teams and officials’ movement in Islamabad16 minutes ago
-
ECP pushes Punjab to finalize laws for timely LG polls16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 enters second day with engaging sessions & performances16 minutes ago
-
Water supply restored after Khanpur canal desilting16 minutes ago
-
2nd Convocation of Government College University to be held on Feb 2716 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on fertilizers, pesticides dealers16 minutes ago