PFA Discards 600-litre Substandard Beverages
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A Punjab food Authority (PFA) team, led by Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, discarded 600 litres of substandard beverages and 45-kg expired ingredients.
Additionally, a large quantity of substandard snacks, packaging reels, and machinery were seized.
Production at a juice factory, a water plant, and one snacks factory was halted until improvements were made, while two other snacks units were fined Rs. 150,000. An FIR was also lodged against the factory owners.
The PFA also shut down a water filtration plant located on Bagh Hussain Chowk after its water samples failed safety tests. Production would remain halted until necessary corrections were made.
